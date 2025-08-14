Proposed development for 25 housing units off Stocking Lane
South Dublin County Council has published a Part 8 Public Notice proposal to build 25 social housing units in Rathfarnham.
The proposed social housing development from the council would comprise 25 homes on an undeveloped site just off Stocking Avenue and Stocking Lane, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16.
AUTHOREllen Gough
