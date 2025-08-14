Proposed development for 25 housing units off Stocking Lane

Search
The site at Stocking Lane Avenue social housing

Ellen GoughAugust 14, 2025 11:11 am

South Dublin County Council has published a Part 8 Public Notice proposal to build 25 social housing units in Rathfarnham.

The proposed social housing development from the council would comprise 25 homes on an undeveloped site just off Stocking Avenue and Stocking Lane, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16.

