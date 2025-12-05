Search
Proud history in addiction working
CARP 30th celebrations

Ellen GoughDecember 5, 2025 10:45 am

CARP Killinarden celebrated thirty years of serving Tallaght by opening their doors and welcoming the community they serve to see how they work.

CARP (Community Addiction Response Programme) Killinarden has “a proud history of working on addiction issues with the community since 1995”.

Improvements needed at junctions at €2m Sean Walsh Park greenway

Tallaght

Improvements are needed at a number of road junctions that will intersect the Killinarden to Sean Walsh Park Greenway before it can...

‘€50k art project should be called Bono, as it’s close to The Edge !’

Tallaght

“They should have called it ‘Bono’ because it’s quite close to The Edge.”The public has shared their reactions to the official name...

New TU building poised to be hub for innovation and research

Tallaght

A NEW 5,200 m² multi-disciplinary building at Technological University Dublin’s Tallaght campus was officially opened this week. The landmark development, which increases...

Living life as a teenager when faced with a cancer diagnosis

Tallaght

A YOUNG Tallaght woman diagnosed with thyroid cancer in her teens is one of thirty to share her experiences in a new...
