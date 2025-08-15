Public invited to info meetings on Liffey Valley bus corridor scheme

Members of the public are invited to two information evenings to find out more about the Liffey Valley to City Centre Core Bus Corridor Scheme.

Members of the public are invited to two information evenings to find out more about the Liffey Valley to City Centre Core Bus Corridor Scheme.

Construction on this scheme, the first in a series from BusConnects Dublin Infrastructure, is scheduled to begin in September 2025.

At an estimated total scheme cost range of up to €274m, it represents a significant investment in delivering sustainable transport in the capital.

Locals are invited to two public consultation events – at Ballyfermot Civic Centre on Wednesday, August 20, and at Clayton Hotel (Pegasus Suite) on the Fonthill road on Wednesday, August 27 – from 12-7pm each day.

This will be an opportunity for people in the area to speak directly to the BusConnects team, ask questions, and learn how the construction will affect their areas.

The scheme spans 9.2 kilometres in length and will start at Fonthill Road and connect with the new Liffey Valley Shopping Centre bus interchange.

From there, it will continue through Coldcut Road and Ballyfermot village, before moving along Sarsfield Road, Grattan Crescent, Emmet Road, James’s Street, Thomas Street and High Street, ultimately tying into the existing city centre transport network.

The scheme is expected to be completed in approximately three years.