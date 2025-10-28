Pulp Confidential Shredding: Ireland’s Trusted Confidential Shredding Service

Old files pile up. Boxes gather dust. Inside are payroll slips, invoices, and customer details that must stay private.

That’s where Pulp steps in. Irish-owned and based in Dublin and Cork, they provide confidential shredding across Ireland.

How the service works

Shredding is carried out on your site using mobile units built for secure processing.

Paper records go into sealed containers, are destroyed before it leaves the location, and you receive a Certificate of Destruction. This supports governance, audits, and retention policies without extra admin.

Flexible scheduling

Set a routine collection to keep documents moving.

Clearing an archive room or preparing for a move? Book a one-off collection to handle the backlog.

The process stays the same every time: clear handover, supervised destruction, and documented sign-off.

Beyond paper: media destruction

Sensitive data can linger on devices long after they are retired. Pulp also provides on-site hard drive and IT media destruction, with the same controls used for paper.

Physical destruction closes the loop so data cannot be reconstructed.

Standards and compliance

The company holds NAID AAA Certification and ISO 9001. Staff are Garda-vetted, and vehicles are GPS-tracked.

These measures align with GDPR and keep procedures consistent from arrival to final sign-off.

Quick prep checklist

Before the truck arrives:

Keep confidential papers separate from general waste.

Remove bulky binders where feasible.

Label by department or date.

Group boxes in a single accessible location.

These steps shorten handling time and strengthen your records.

After destruction

Shredded paper is baled and sent for recycling, supporting environmental goals without extra work for staff.

With nationwide coverage, multi-site organisations such as offices, clinics, and distribution centres can rely on one provider and one standard.

Secure Disposal for Peace of Mind

Strong privacy builds trust. It protects your good name, supports compliance, and reassures customers, patients, and staff.

For more information, visit pulp.ie, email sales@pulp.ie, or call Dublin 01 462 5540 and Cork 021 203 2410.