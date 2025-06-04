Pupils plant 200 native sapling trees

Coillte was joined by students from Glenasmole National School in Tallaght last week to plant 200 native sapling trees to celebrate five years of significant progress with the Dublin Mountains Makeover project.

Local school-goers supported Coillte to grow the next phase of new native woodland at Tibradden forest.

The students planted a wide variety of tree saplings including birch, rowan, Scots pine and oak and also learned about forest soils, habitats and ecosystems, as well as the importance of Ireland’s trees and forests for climate, nature, wood and people.

The Dublin Mountains Makeover project, initiated by Coillte in 2020, involves extensive transformation across nine forests into native woodlands with enhanced recreational spaces.

Forests involved include Tibradden, Ticknock, one of Ireland’s most visited forests, as well as Kilmashogue, Hell Fire, Massy’s, Barnaslingan, Cruagh, Carrickgollogan and Ballyedmonduff.

The Dublin Mountains Makeover Project is a long-term commitment which involves carefully planned and executed phases, across decades to come, designed to manage the transformation with respect for nature, while minimising disruption to the public and local residents.