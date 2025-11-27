Quarryvale FC, Booth Road and Tallaght progress in LFA Junior Cup

(Left: Killian Brennan was on the scoresheet for ROC, Dylan Byrne scored for Quarryvale, (Right: Jordan Hanley scored two for Tallaght United)

THE LFA Junior Cup at the weekend saw ROC Celtic, Quarryvale FC Booth Road Celtic and Tallaght United advance in the competition, reports John Mooney.

ROC Celtic’s hopes of getting it third time lucky in the LFA Junior Cup, they were beaten semi-finalists in the past two seasons, continued in Sacred Heart last Saturday when they finally saw off the challenge of Portmarnock FC 4-2 after extra time .

They had to come from 1-0 and 2-1 down before levelling the game in the 70th minute and then adding two more in extra time to advance.

ROC’s scorers were Darren Kelly, two, Killian Brennan and Dean Meehan.

The second and third in the UCFL/AUL Premier Division met in Ballyowen Park for a place in the open draw of the LFA Junior Cup, and Quarryvale were the victors on a 4-1 scoreline.

Karl Howard and Dylan Byrne gave them a 2-0 half time lead, and Ryan McDonnell and Paul McMahon added to that barely 10 minutes into the second half.

It was an uphill battle for Ely after that, but they netted a consolation in the 90th minute through Eoghan Breen.

Booth Road advanced in the LFA Junior Cup when they won on a penalty shootout in Ringsend after a 1-1 draw with St Patricks CY.

Aaron Byrne had given the Celts an 18th minute lead, but they were stunned in the 90th minute when Callum Joyce levelled the tie.

However, the lads regained composure and although there were no more goals they went through on the dreaded shootout.

Tallaght United saw off the challenge of Glasnevin FC 4-2 to continue their quest to land the LFA junior Cup.

Ciaran Maher had given them a 1-0 half time lead, but Kiefer Trappe responded early in the second half to bring the sides level.

But two from Jordan Hanley and one from Dylan Boxwell had them in control, before Alonso Houlihan got the Diggers second in added time.