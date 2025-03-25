RAMS receive plaque of appreciation

The singing group for retired men RAMS in Rhythm were surprised with a plaque of appreciation from the Dublin Simon Community after contributing to their cause over the last three years.

Representative of the charity, Gay Mooney, made a presentation to the RAMS Musical Director Liam O’Donnell on March 7, in Newcastle Community Centre, where the group are based.

“We were so pleased to receive a surprise visit,” said RAMS Secretary Matthew Dowling.

“The RAMS have been supporting the Dublin Simon Community by fundraising for them in various venues like the Liffey Valley Shopping Centre at Christmas and the Mill Shopping Centre in Clondalkin.

“We have raised over €5,000 for them and the tremendous work they do to prevent homelessness. Liam works tirelessly to support many charities and community events that are fundraising for their own needs.”

At the presentation, Dublin Simon Community agreed that the group will perform for the cause again next Christmas in the Liffey Valley Shopping Centre.

“Our members are so pleased to sing and perform, and with great pride, to see our charities benefit from our singing,” said Matthew.

The RAMS meet every Thursday in Newcastle Community Centre at 10am to enjoy activities of pool, table tennis, socialising, eats and treats.

Their membership includes retired men from Newcastle, Rathcoole, Lucan, Clondalkin, and Tallaght.