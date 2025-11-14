Rebox named winner of Waste Prevention Award

At the Repak Resource Awards are Mags Reid, Mick Doherty, Michael Doherty and Lisa Allen from Rebox, winner of the Waste Prevention Award, alongside Brian McCabe, Chief Executive of Panda, the award sponsor

BALLYFERMOT recycling business Rebox has been announced as the winner of the Waste Prevention Award at the Repak Resource Awards 2025.

The Repak Resource Awards, formerly known as the Pakman Awards, are Ireland’s National Environmental Awards and recognise exceptional achievements in waste prevention, recycling, reuse, circular design, and community-led environmental initiatives.

Rebox was honoured with the Waste Prevention Award, sponsored by Panda.

Founded in 2010, Rebox reuses waste cardboard to create packaging for SMEs, keeping resources local and cutting emissions.

In 2024 it repurposed 550 tonnes into 1.24 million boxes, reducing carbon by 90% versus new production and achieving zero waste to landfill. Now nearing €1m turnover, Rebox is scaling nationwide, investing in digital traceability, and aiming to lead Ireland in circular packaging.

Speaking about Rebox’s recent win Repak CEO, Zoe Kavanagh said: “We are delighted to honour Rebox as the winner of this year’s Waste Prevention Award.

‘Their innovative approach to reusing waste cardboard demonstrates how simple, scalable solutions can make a powerful environmental impact.

‘By transforming discarded materials into high-quality packaging, Rebox is helping businesses cut emissions, reduce waste, and embrace circularity in a practical way.”

Lidl was honoured with the top award, their achievement reflects the spirit of ‘resource’, showcasing how businesses can innovate, lead, and inspire change through practical sustainability in action.

Each category winner is eligible for the Overall Repak Resource Award, which celebrates outstanding initiatives that reflect best practice recycling, waste management, circular design, and grassroots environmental action.