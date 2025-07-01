Recycle IT receive People and Planet First Verification

Recycle IT have been recognised as People and Planet First Verified, a meaningful step forward in their mission to deliver environmentally responsible recycling services while creating positive social impact in our community.

This verification recognises social enterprises that prioritise people and the planet above private profit.

At Recycle IT who are based in Clondalkin, this ethos has always been central to their work.

From collecting and processing unwanted electrical and electronic items to providing hands-on training and real job opportunities, we aim to make sustainability and social inclusion part of everyday life.

“We’re absolutely delighted to receive the People and Planet First Verification,” said Una Lavelle, General Manger at Recycle IT.

“This recognition not only validates our work so far but also encourages us to go further in building a greener, fairer future.”

Recycle IT serves thousands of homes, schools, charities, and businesses every year, offering a combination of free and fee-based collection services and a safe, compliant way to dispose of old electronics.

At the same time, we support people through employment, work experience, and training, helping individuals build confidence and skills for the future.

We hope that this new verification will strengthen our position as a trusted social enterprise and open new opportunities for collaboration, funding, and growth.

We would like to thank the Department of Rural and Community Development (DRCD) who worked in partnership with Social Enterprise Republic of Ireland (SERI), to offer up to 100 social enterprises the opportunity to test their potential for People and Planet First accreditation, a ‘quality mark’, for social enterprises.

Most of all, we want to thank our staff team, partners, and the communities we serve – your continued support makes our work possible. We look forward to building on this achievement and continuing to deliver meaningful environmental and social outcomes across our region.