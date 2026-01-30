Search
Refurbished Contemplation Room ‘now stands as an oasis’
Representatives from the project team with TUH staff and local donors at the official launch of the Contemplation Room

Echo StaffJanuary 30, 2026 11:36 am

The newly refurbished Contemplation Room was officially unveiled at Tallaght University Hospital

Tallaght University Hospital Foundation [TUHF] facilitated the project alongside build partners PM Group with several local suppliers donating time, resources and expertise

