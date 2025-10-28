Relief as €5m Corkagh Park works are near completion

Relief has been expressed as the enhancement works at Corkagh Park near completion after a three-and-a-half year wait.

A €5 million scheme was unveiled by the local authority three and a half years ago in March 2022 to make the park more user-friendly and provide the park with more to offer visitors.

A new café is set to open in the coming days while the stage and plaza will be completed early next month.

Councillor William Carey welcomed the end of the upgrades to the park and noted that locals have reacted positively to the news.

Cllr Carey said: “There are still some questions of concern about access into the park or vehicles entering the park.

“But I think, from the reaction that I’ve received from most local people in response to what they are seeing is really positive.

“They like the café, they like this band area around it – there’s quite a lot of positivity.”

The café is part of a new hub zone at Corkagh Park, which also includes the multi-use events stage, picnic areas, play areas and more.

Upgrades and extensions to car parks were also included in the enhancement scheme and legible wayfinding improvements were made around the park.

He expects groups with various arts backgrounds such as dance, drama and music to make use of the new band stand stage, especially as the sun returns to a regular shine.

Cllr Carey also noted that those with mobility issues will be able to enjoy the park more going forward thanks to the works.

“The problem we would have had in the park would be that you go into the park, you engage with the park, whatever you do, if you’re active, if you’re not.

“If you have mobility issues, it would have been harder to get around the park. Now, this should make it a lot easier.”

The Clondalkin councillor has seen the “living amenity” change over the years and develop into what it is today.

Cllr Carey believes that the benefits will only be able to be seen to their full potential when the weather takes a turn for the better next year.

“We probably won’t see the real benefit until we’re coming out of the spring, you know, in the good weather, we see more and more people accessing the parks.”

Funded by The Local Democarcy Reporting Scheme