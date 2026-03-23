Removal of hedgerows ‘extreme and disgraceful’
A local councillor has slammed the removal of hedgerows in Newcastle and labelled the move as “extreme and disgraceful” in the midst of a biodiversity crisis.
The removal of hedgerows on the site of a development on Aylmer Road in Castlebaggot, Newcastle has been criticised as the world continues to face biodiversity loss.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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