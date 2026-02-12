Search
Research points to a food desert area
Members of the new coalition

Research points to a food desert area

James Roulston MooneyFebruary 12, 2026 10:41 am

“The research points to a food desert area.”

A new cross-sector partnership has been launched to fight food poverty in Dublin 10 after research found over 40 per cent of people in D10 were battling the issue.

Read More


Heartbreaking pregnant horse struggles and dies on the road

Ballyfermot

“It’s just heartbreaking.”A pregnant horse nearing her due date died after an incident on the N4 in Ballyfermot on Monday evening. For...

Merging of 80 bus service with the 130 is expected to solve issues

Ballyfermot

The merging of the 80 bus service with the 130, expected to solve issues residents from Chapelizod and Palmerstown have encountered, is...

Fr Pat has made a huge impact in the community

Ballyfermot

“Paul Hill gave my name that I was the one who supplied the bombs.”Building a hall from the ground, being arrested alongside...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST