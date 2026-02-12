Research points to a food desert area
“The research points to a food desert area.”
A new cross-sector partnership has been launched to fight food poverty in Dublin 10 after research found over 40 per cent of people in D10 were battling the issue.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Heartbreaking pregnant horse struggles and dies on the roadBallyfermot
“It’s just heartbreaking.”A pregnant horse nearing her due date died after an incident on the N4 in Ballyfermot on Monday evening. For...
Merging of 80 bus service with the 130 is expected to solve issuesBallyfermot
The merging of the 80 bus service with the 130, expected to solve issues residents from Chapelizod and Palmerstown have encountered, is...
Fr Pat has made a huge impact in the communityBallyfermot
“Paul Hill gave my name that I was the one who supplied the bombs.”Building a hall from the ground, being arrested alongside...
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.