‘Research shows real risk to financial services firms’
OVER 60% of senior managers working in financial services in Ireland are planning to change jobs within the next two years.
According to a survey by Park West IT company Auxilion, up to 61% of senior managers in the sector are planning a move, while some 80% have interviewed for another job during the past six months.
Subscribe for as little as €0.75 per week and support local news in your area!
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
‘Every young person deserves the opportunity to build a bright future’Business
YOUNG people from marginalised areas of South Dublin County may be able to avail of a new funding scheme, launched to tackle...
Microsoft celebrates milestone of planting 25,000 trees locallyBusiness
MORE than 4,000 trees were planted on the grounds of St Aidan’s Community School, Tallaght, this year, as part of a biodiversity...
Jobs and Training – April 3, 2025Jobs
Local employment and training opportunities this week include: The Dublin West Education Support Centre is seeking to appoint a Full-time Accounts Amdinistrator...
Students debate social media ban at EU Model CouncilSponsored Content
Protecting young people online in the EU was the focus of this year’s hotly contested Model Council of the European Union debate...
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.