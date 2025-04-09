‘Research shows real risk to financial services firms’

Search
Niamh Cray, Auxilion Chief People Officer

Maurice Garvey
April 9, 2025

OVER 60% of senior managers working in financial services in Ireland are planning to change jobs within the next two years.

According to a survey by Park West IT company Auxilion, up to 61% of senior managers in the sector are planning a move, while some 80% have interviewed for another job during the past six months.

