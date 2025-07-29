Resident with limited mobility found path too high and fell

Footpath kerbs around Raheen Park in Ballyfermot will be assessed by the council’s Transport Advisory Group after local residents complained they were too high.

Residents in the area also raised issues regarding access for wheelchair users to the Lawns/Le Fanu Park, via a kissing gate.

Cllr Vincent Jackson (Ind) raised both issues on behalf of the Raheen Park residents at the Dublin City Council South Central Area committee meeting on Wednesday, July 16.

In a question to the Director of Services, Cllr Jackson said that a resident “who has limited mobility” had contacted him about the high step on the footpaths around Raheen Park after she “had a nasty fall resulting in severe bruising etc whilst attempting to climb up the high step” facing the park.

“The lady and another neighbour are looking for a ramp along this long stretch and can we look at the kissing gate to see if a wheelchair can get access to the Lawns Park,” Cllr Jackson added.

The South City executive for DCC’s Transport Advisory Group, Neil O Donoghue, asked for more information about the exact location of the kerbs “as there are numerous entrances into the park”, but said the Transport Advisory Group “will assess Raheen Park”.

“A report will be issued once the assessment has been done.”

Executive Parks and landscape officer Cornelia Raftery also replied to Cllr Jackson that “the kissing gate can be looked at to determine if a wheelchair can get access to the Lawns Park”.

