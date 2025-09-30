Search
Residents will receive support for rejuvenation of linear park
Residents said they will maintain the area of the new linear park

James Roulston MooneySeptember 30, 2025 11:45 am

Residents at Cherry Orchard Avenue will be supported in their development of a linear park along the train tracks area.

The residents committee has made a dedication to maintain the landscape and wish to have the proposed linear park feed through the avenue.

Councillor Hazel De Nortúin stated that such development could help work to solve social issues within the community such as vacant housing.

Cllr De Nortúin added: “There’s been a recent petrol bombing in the past year as well and other houses that were being occupied that shouldn’t have been occupied.

“So this is a great opportunity for DCC to develop that…that’s leading back into the redevelopment of a site that did have deep social issues.”

The community has previously received funding from Dublin City Council to add more plants to the area and carry out small upgrades but Cllr De Nortúin notes that more long-term funding is necessary.

Councillor Vincent Jackson commended the residents of Cherry Orchard Avenue on their rejuvenation of the area thus far, despite having to repair damages done via anti-social behaviour.

Plants and trees dot the way along the avenue and some negative instances have not dampened the spirit of those working on it.

Cllr Jackson feels that further funding would go a long way in helping the community continue to blossom.

“A small bit of work there would make a huge difference, I have to say, and it’s long-term improvements that that’ll provide for that part of Cherry Orchard.”

Funded by The Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

