A proposed planning application to convert part of a former stables into a restaurant must “be respectful and enhance the context” of the historic building.

Specialized Bicycle Components Ire. Ltd, who operate the Specialized Bicycle bike shop in Citywest Business Campus, have applied for planning permission to convert a portion of the building they occupy into a restaurant.

Browns Barn Building was formerly known as the Royal Garter Stables and was an important stop on the horse-drawn coach route between Dublin and Limerick in the 1700s.

Specialized Bicycle Components Ire. Ltd are seeking permission for the retention, conservation, restoration and change of use of 113sq.m ground floor portion of the existing 344sq.m two storey former barn building to restaurant dining & restaurant toilets”.

Four “prefabricated container type structures” will be located in the courtyard area to accommodate kitchens, toilets and a staff room.

Permission is also sought for a pergola in the courtyard area for restaurant seating and a reception area, as well as use of the “remaining existing internal courtyard area as an outdoor cooking area with external pizza oven, restaurant service area and bin storage”.

South Dublin County Council (SDCC) have made a Request for Additional Information “with regards to the scale, size, colour, material and illumination, if any of the proposed signage”.

The former stables are a protected structure, and so any signage erected must comply with the South Dublin County Development Plan 2022-2028.

This states that signage must be “respectful and enhance the context of the built and historical environment”, and that signs attached to protected structures “should be in keeping with the character of the building and adhere to best practice conservation principles”.

SDCC have also asked for additional information on the proposed bin storage for the site, and a revised layout to show that “fire tenders and large refuse vehicles can access/egress the site”.

Specialized Bicycle Components Ire. Ltd PLC now have six months to submit all additional information requested by SDCC for their planning application to be considered.