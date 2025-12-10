Search
Retail unit to rent for €70,000 in shopping centre
Ellen GoughDecember 10, 2025 10:28 am

A prime retail unit located in a busy shopping centre in Rathfarnham is now available to lease for €70,000 per year.

Unit 30 in Nutgrove Shopping Centre, Rathfarnham, is a ground floor retail unit situated in a high-profile location adjacent to big brand names such as Penneys, Peter Mark, Art & Hobby and Flying Tiger.

The unit, leased for approximately €482.38 per sq.m per year, extends to 884 sq.ft over ground floor and has the benefit of a 678 sq.ft mezzanine.

Nutgrove Shopping Centre is a strong performing suburban scheme made up of 229,271 sq.ft of retail & leisure space with 70 retail units and 9 food & beverage outlets.

The highly accessible centre offering shoppers free surface car parking with over 800 spaces available, and benefits from a footfall of approx. 80,000 per week.

Key anchors include Penneys, Dunnes, Tesco, Boots, Maxi Zoo and Dealz, in addition to a McDonalds drive thru on site.

The unit is available to be leased immediately. For more information contact JLL Dublin Real Estate.

