Return of RAPID programme will boost communitities

An area like Ballyfermot could benefit from the programme

The reintroduction of a Government programme could be very beneficial for communities in areas like Ballyfermot, Cherry Orchard and Crumlin.

The return of the RAPID programme was revealed in Budget 2026 and a Dublin South Central TD has noted the impact it could possibly have on local areas like Ballyfermot, Cherry Orchard and Crumlin.

RAPID stands for Revitalising Areas by Planning, Investment and Development. The programme was established in 2001 as a way to to help growth in disadvantaged areas across Ireland before it closed in 2011.

Catherine Ardagh TD has noted the importance of RAPID in helping out community projects in the local area.

Deputy Ardagh said: “I’d love to see the reintroduction of RAPID just to tackle urban disadvantage in a really quick way.

“There’s so many projects I know of that could do with that quick capital injection, really quick decision-making in a really targeted way.”

Politicians connected to Ballyfermot and Cherry Orchard have lamented the lack of urban development over the years.

Councillors have discussed the lack of amenities in the Dublin suburbs at great length and have made calls for meaningful facilities to be provided alongside upcoming housing projects, such as grocery stores and childcare spaces.

€5m has been put aside in capital funding this year for the development of a new RAPID programme, as per the budget.

Several drug projects, youth organisations, ethnic activist groups and community-led local development groups operate in Ballyfermot and its surrounding areas, such as the Ballyfermot Advance Project, Familibase, the Ballyfermot Travellers Action Project and Liffey Partnership.

Deputy Ardagh stated: “I was encouraged to hear that the Minister is examining the possibility of bringing back a RAPID type programme to help communities get important local projects moving quickly.

“Communities across Dublin South Central deserve that support.”

Assistant Secretary General at the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, Fintan O’Brien noted that the process of reimplementing the programme is at an early stage but that there is “a commitment” from Minister Dara Calleary and Minister of State Jerry Buttimer.

Mr O’Brien explained that there is an examination ongoing of the past iteration of the programme and what aspects can be kept, retooled, or dropped in the phoenix version.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.