There are plenty of new houses in the pipeline according to Darragh O’Brien

THE Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage has published its monthly data on the number of Commencements Notices (residential construction starts) for December 2024 and the total number of all new home commencements in 2024.

In 2024 there have been commencement notices for 4,728 homes in South Dublin, up 32 per cent compared to 2023 (3,575 homes).