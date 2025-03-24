Search
Rocks ‘deliberately placed’ on Luas line tracks
Alessia MicalizziMarch 24, 2025 9:53 am

A Luas Red Line tram partially derailed earlier this month due to rocks being “deliberately placed” on the tracks according to the service operator.

Gardaí are currently investigating the incident that occurred around 9:10pm on Thursday, March 6, near Ballymount Gatehouse in Ballymount Park between the Red Cow and Kingwood stops.

