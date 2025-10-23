Ronanstown and Quarryvale advance in LFA Junior Cup

ROC Celtic had two players dismissed and came from a goal down and to beat Ashbourne United

THERE were wins for Ronanstown, Quarryvale, and ROC Celtic in the LFA Junior Cup at the weekend, reports John Mooney.

Ronanstown FC booked their place in round three of the LFA Junior Cup with a fantastic 5-2 away win over a good Tolka Rovers side last Saturday.

So far so good for Ronanstown as they have a 100% in all competitions, and last weekend it was Jake Walker and Glenn Craig, two apiece, and Jake Purcell who scored their goals.

Two UCFL sides met in Ballyowen Park last Saturday for a place in the third round of the LFA Junior Cup and, after an even-steven game, it was the home side Quarryvale FC who came out on top over VEC FC with a narrow 3-2 win.

The lead in this tie changes hands three time in the first half, in fact all goals were scored by the 32nd minute.

Adebayo Ogungbe opened the scoring for the Vale on five minutes but VEC hit back with two goals in three minutes, 15th to 18th, before Paul McMahon levelled the tie from the penalty spot on 22 minutes.

Then Dylan Byrne delivered the killer blow on 32 minutes, to book Quarryvale a place in the third round.

ROC Celtic came from a goal down to narrowly beat Ashbourne United in the LFA Junior Cup, in Sacred Heart FC astro last Saturday afternoon.

United had taken a second minute lead through Kamil Skorskwi which gave ROC something to think about, and 30 minutes later George Farrell smashed home a screamer to level the tie.

The home side then went and made things even harder for themselves by having two players dismissed with the score at 1-1.

However, they somehow managed to dig deep and with 13 minutes remaining netted the winning goal through Darren Kelly.

Blackforge seemed to finally have found their feet after an indifferent start to the season, as they travelled to Ballymun United for an LFA Junior Cup game and ran out 5-1 winners.

Michael Plunkett set them on the way after 16 minutes and completed their scoring on 85minutes. While in between Ian Cowzer, Thomas Doran and Jake Kelly also found the net.

Beech Park FC departed the LFA Junior Cup on home soil when a goal in extra time by St Columbans Jack Boylan got the better of them.

Cillian Hunt had put the Saints ahead in the eight minute but Beech fought back and on 56 minutes had drawn level through Luca Fiore.

Unfortunately for them they could add to that and Boylan had the last say in extra time.

Meanwhile in the LFA Junior Shield, Clondalkin Celtic made the trip across the M50 to meet Clonee United in the LFA Junior Shield and came away with a narrow 2-1 win.

Gavin Green had given Celtic a 33rd minute lead, but that lasted just two minutes as the home side hit back through Dylan Kirby, leaving the sides level at the break.

A tight enough second half ensued, but with 11 minutes remaining the visitors bagged the winner when Alan Caul slotted home.

It was a double celebration as G&J Engineering has just come on board as the team sponsor, and the lads would like to thank the company for showing their support.