Ross Adams Hair & Beauty celebrates 21 years in Tallaght

Ross Adams Hair & Beauty will celebrate 21 years in Tallaght. Pictured are Rebecca, Abbie, Mandy and Lynn

A TALLAGHT-based salon which will be celebrating 21 years in business, put their success down to a loyal clientele.

Ross Adams Hair & Beauty Salon is ideally located at Unit 10, Tuansgate, The Square, which provides plenty of parking and transport links for customers to utilise.

John Hogan, salon owner at Ross Adams Hair & Beauty, oversees a busy shop with eight staff, and they are looking forward to the anniversary celebrations, which officially take place in May.

“Business is quite good. We are a very busy colour shop with a lot of loyal clients. We would have a very strong colour clientele.”

Ross Adams is located at retail units to the northeast of The Square, beside the car park, but many people who park there often end up walking straight into the shopping centre.

“We just need to refresh peoples’ memories and remind them that we are at The Square, Tallaght,” said John.

Among the many services at the salon are Balayage, Meche, colour correction, root touch, four-week Keratin treatment, Alfaparf treatments, Spraight six-week blowdry and Olaplex treatment, and 16-week blow-dry.

“We also specialise in Boho Blowdry curl and pin, hair extension blow-drys, GHD curls Plaits and Upstyle,” said John.

Ross Adams are 21 years in business on May 21 and are running a competition for a winner to receive a gift voucher worth €150.

“We also have available beauty rooms to let for therapist that specialise in lamination brows lash extensions. The salon also has a make up area, anaesthetic, and beauty therapist,” said John.

“We plan to have a celebration on May 21 to mark the anniversary.”

For details on the competition check this week’s Echo or Ross Adams Hair & Beauty Salon website and Instagram/ Facebook.