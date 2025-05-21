Rovers move up to fourth in the league

YOU expect that extra bite to a Dublin Derby — and Saturday afternoon didn’t disappoint reports Christine Allen from Dalymount Park.

Deep within the bowels of the Jodi Stand, a smattering of Rovers supporters — including one young fan with Kelly #11 emblazoned across her back — fought to make themselves heard as they watched their side switch through the gears on hostile turf.

This was never going to be a fixture for the faint-hearted, and as if to ease all doubts, striker Katie McCarn set the tone early with a crunching challenge on Fiona Owens.

Probing wide and controlling centrally, The Hoops interrogated Alban Hysa’s backline – Fiona Owens, captain Áine O’Gorman and Ruesha Littlejohn surging beyond the Mono Stand, but Lisa Murphy and Roisin McGovern hoofed clear on a loop.

In the heart of midfield the talent on both sides overflowed – Melissa O’Kane keeping Hannah Healy and Aoibhe Brennan on their toes.

In the 14th, the Rovers’ number 8 spotted Littlejohn at the back post and lofted a visionary dink over McGovern — but the ball grazed the Glaswegian’s head and drifted wide.

A competitive duel developed between Maria Reynolds and the lively, switched-on, Hannah O’Brien, but the No. 6 remained composed as she extinguished the threat.

Still, Rovers couldn’t completely nullify Bohemians — particularly down the right.

One intelligent move saw O’Brien slip the ball to Fiona Donnelly, who swung it out wide to Alannah McEvoy. Stretching, the former Hoop poked the pass on to the charging Healy, but she was muscled out of contention by Scarlett Herron.

Rovers continued to dominate possession in spells but struggled to find the correct weighting on their delivery in the final third.

Late in the half, Herron’s hooked clearance found O’Gorman, but Emma Gaughran — unfazed by the task of marking two senior internationals (one former) — muscled the veteran off the ball.

Bohemians drew first blood in the 41st when Keelin Comiskey absorbed a deflected clearance square to the nose — but quickly recovered.

An intense second half followed.

For the visitors, Kelly came into her own on the left, darting and feinting beyond Power, while McEvoy probed out right. Substitute Emily Corbet replaced Kelly out left in the 63rd. Utilising her strength to hold off Power, the Laois native recycled play and accelerated into pockets of space. Yet within a congested box, Ralph and O’Gorman were unable to let fly with a clean shot.

Then in the 75th, Rovers ate a slice of luck when Reynolds fizzed a low pass to Ralph, who laid it off to O’Gorman. Aware of Littlejohn just beyond her shoulder, Fiona Donnelly misfired the clearance – blasting the ball past her own keeper to put Rovers in front.

The final 15′ saw the Dublin Derby ramp up with the introduction of Sarah McKevitt and Savannah Kane.

Scarlett Herron left everything on the turf as the game reached a crescendo – the Monaghan native making a number of crucial interceptions inside the box.

Rovers came within a whisper of adding a second in the 78th when Littlejohn’s free-kick floated over Rachel Kelly and rattled the crossbar.

In the dying moments of the match, The Gypsies finally found a way through when Power released Leiagh Glennon but her low strike was saved by Keane and Kane’s thunderous follow-up cannoned off the woodwork.

In the melee, Ralph — in full stride — lost a shin guard as she carried the ball towards the corner flag in a wise attempt to run down the clock.

But Rovers didn’t lose their lead and now move into 4th in the SSE Women’s Premier Division.

The women’s league of Ireland returns June 14th with Rovers next facing Wexford and Lisburn Rangers in the All-Island Cup.

Roverswomenfanzine.

TAGS Sport