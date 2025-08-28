Rovers star Victor set for €2 million move to Arsenal

SHAMROCK Rover’s youth prospect and Kiltipper native Victor Ozhianvuna is set to break the Irish transfer record with a move to Arsenal being confirmed last week worth €2m.

Arsenal have apparently been interested in the attacker for some time with the Tallaght native starring in a youth tournament a couple of years ago where Rovers would run out 4-1 victors against the London side on the day.

Other teams such as Club Brugge were apparently interested in the teenager but Arsenal were among the favourites to sign him for some time now.

The fee is breaking the transfer record that was previously set by Mason Melia and his move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Due to regulations brought in post Brexit Irish young players are not able to leave for English teams until they are 18.

Melia was officially signed by Tottenham in February of this year but will be joining up with Spurs at the beginning of next year as he is still 17.

The deal with Ozhianvuna will follow a similar structure with the player being only 16 now and will remain playing for Shamrock Rovers for the next year and a half likely until January 2027.

The move comes following reports of Arsenal looking to re-establish a major presence in the Irish transfer market after previously signing a host of talent in years gone by, including Ozhianvuna’s manager and Shamrock Rover’s boss Stephen Bradley being signed to the clubs youth academy by Liam Brady who was heavily involved with the clubs youth section.

Ozhianvuna has made 12 league appearances so far this campaign for Shamrock Rovers and made headlines a couple of weeks ago with an exquisite volley against Wexford in the cup.

Clearly blessed with potential he will be hoping that his career can follow the trajectory Mason Melia finds himself on at the moment.

That being, perform brilliantly for your League of Ireland club to give yourself the best springboard when making the switch over to England.