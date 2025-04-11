RSA looking for location in South Dublin for new driving test centre
THE Road Safety Authority (RSA) are looking for a location in South Dublin to open a new driving test centre.
TD Mark Ward (SF), has welcomed the news following an email he received from the RSA seeking confirmation for the development.
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
