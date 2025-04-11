Search
RSA looking for location in South Dublin for new driving test centre
The current driving test centre in Tallaght in Broomhill

RSA looking for location in South Dublin for new driving test centre

Maurice GarveyApril 11, 2025 1:33 pm

THE Road Safety Authority (RSA) are looking for a location in South Dublin to open a new driving test centre.

TD Mark Ward (SF), has welcomed the news following an email he received from the RSA seeking confirmation for the development.

Read More


Airbnb deny accusation of causing housing crisis

News

Short-term let platform Airbnb said they “are not the cause of long-standing housing challenges” in response to the number of listings in...

Low Garda numbers blamed on repeated inaction from Ministers

News

Successive Justice Ministers have been criticised for failing to address low Garda numbers in Dublin.Sinn Féin spokesperson for Dublin and Community Safety,...

Mystery about cancellation of public meeting in Saggart on burglary issues

News

A COUNCILLOR has been unable to receive confirmation on who cancelled her public meeting at a community centre last November.Cllr Linda de...

Jannah’s loss is a ‘terrible tragedy’ for the community

News

“Being your own person was the gift I will hold on to forever.You were never meant to adapt to a cruel world....
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST