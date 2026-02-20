Sacred Heart boxers secure medals in Dublin Finals

IT HAS been busy opening to 2026 for Sacred Heart Boxing Club.

The Killinarden club recently saw multiple fighters in the finals of the Dublin Boxing Championships which took place on Monday and Tuesday evening.

Jayden Wall won gold in the 60kg class after a dominating performance in the semi final and final.

Keelan Tormey also won gold in the final against Sean Collins in the 63kg division. Collins had previously beaten Tormey in the National Cadet Championship final last year but was unable to get the job done against the Sacred Heart Boxer on this occasion.

Hughie Lee Nevin picked up a silver medal in the 75kg weight class after a very close 3-2 decision defeat to Avona BC’s Liam Boland.

Jack Jones rounded out the medal haul for Sacred Heart winning a gold in the 54kg class on Tuesday evening.

It was a close fight for Jones who adopted a counter punching style mid bout which ultimately got him the points victory.

The club has also seen its female boxers competing recently with National Champion Abbey Molloy as well as Casey Dunphy representing Dublin in a series of exhibition fights against Ulster within the last week.

Molloy returned to action earlier in 2026 after an injury ruled her out for the second half of last year.

She competed in Sweden at the end of January in the prestigious Golden Girl tournament defeating several opponents before coming up just short in the final.

The first girl in her club to win a national youth title, Molloy is one of the brightest prospects in Sacred Heart and the club have big plans for her for 2026, as touched on by coach Mark Hanrahan.

Her next outing is next week in Hungary as herself and Jayden Wall will be representing Ireland in the Akos Toth Cup in Budapest.

The competition will see boxers from Ireland compete against fighters from Poland, Hungary and Slovakia with fights to take place from February 27th-28th.

Head Coach of Sacred Heart BC, Mark Hanrahan touched on plans for Molloy for 2026 with the year ahead set to be a busy one.

“She’s a bit of an enigma, she does very well even though most of the time she’s a year younger and is beating older girls or coming up in weight to get fights. This year though everything is clicking for her. She’s the right age and the weight is spot on so we don’t have to move her up. This year we are really expecting good things from Abbey.”

“The world U19 championships are this year. It’s only once every couple of years but it just happens to fall on her year when she’s of age. Of course to qualify for them you have to win the U19 national championships but she already won the U18 Championships last year before the injury. Everything is going nicely now, we just have to build her up. We’re happy with the progress.”