SAP Ireland paid out dividends of over €300m to parent companies

SAP Ireland paid out dividends of more than €300 million over two years to its European parent companies.

The company, which develops and distributes business software and analytics tools for the global market, is an Irish subsidiary of German software giant SAP.

SAP Ireland, formerly known as Business Objects Software until it registered a change of name with the Companies Registration Office earlier this year, is based in Citywest.

Newly filed accounts reveal a 7.4 per cent rise in revenues last year to €857 million in its most recent set of accounts.

Operating profits at SAP Ireland, which employed 368 people in 2024, mostly in development and sales, jumped to €472 million from €450 million.

The company also approved and paid a dividend of €157 million in the year, according to the directors’ report attached to the filings, unchanged from the previous year.