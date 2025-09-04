Sarsfields are a team to watch out for in c’ship

LUCAN Sarsfields Hurlers have had an excellent start to the championship campaign so far.

They came up against Naomh Barrog at O’Toole Park last Saturday afternoon where they extended their winning run and have now found themselves firmly nestled within the top two of Group 1 alongside Na Fianna.

After four wins in four games they have established themselves as one of the teams to watch out for in the competition.

The match against Naomh Barrog on Saturday was certainly competitive but Sarsfields did more than enough to emerge as deserved seven point winners on the day.

The first half in particular was an extremely tight affair with Lucan heading into the interval just two points ahead.

They had been awarded a penalty in the 10th minute of the match after Charlie Keher found himself fouled in the box, Sean Harkness would step up to the plate and convert from the spot securing the lead for Lucan. The scoreline at half time read 1-10 to 0-11.

The second half would see Lucan pull away a little more as Sean Harkness would find himself continuing to score racking up an impressive tally of 1-7 by the end of the match, but Barrog were not being swept aside so easily and an outstanding performance from Joe Flanagan saw him score 0-11 to keep his side in the game.

Sarsfields had enough in the tank to prevail however and would see out the result to secure their fourth championship win of the season.

While still unbeaten they have now dropped to second place in the group after previously holding top spot with Na Fianna now edging them on points difference.

Sarsfields have an opportunity in two weeks time to truly test out where they are at when they come up against All-Ireland Champions Na Fianna, this will undoubtedly be the toughest test that they will have faced so far and will provide a real indicator as to where Sarsfields truly are positioned in regards to the championship and will tell how far they can go.

As well the game will decide who takes top spot in Group 1 which will have an impact on the seeding and matchups for the quarter final stage which will shortly follow after.