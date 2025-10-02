Sarsfields into last four of c’ship

Action from Lucan Sarsfields and St Brigid’s in Parnell Park at the weekend Photos by Paul Barrett

LUCAN Sarsfields have reached the semi-finals of the Go-Ahead Ireland Dublin Senior 1 Hurling Championship after defeating St Brigid’s by nine points on Saturday afternoon at Parnell Park.

The final score being 2-22 to 1-16.

The two sides appeared to be evenly matched throughout the first half of the game. Scores were traded early on with Diarmuid Breslin opening up the account for Brigid’s while Charlie Keher did the same for Sarsfields.

Initially Brigid’s had the better fortune in the opening ten minutes or so and found themselves with a slight lead, however by the 20 minute mark Sarsfields had restored parity through scores from the aforementioned Keher and Paul Crummey.

All Star Nominee John Bellew was called into action at the back in dealing with Cian O’Sullivan and while Bellew managed to limit his intercounty teammate to just three points, Sean Harkness produced at the other end of the pitch to allow Sarsfields to take the lead for the first time in the game.

A Paul Winters free just before the half time whistle blew ensured that the two sides would head into the break deadlocked on 0-9 points each with Charlie Keher being one of Sarsfields main attacking outlets managing an impressive 0-3 from play in the first half.

Lucan put their stamp on the game in the opening period of the second half however.

Colm Walsh restored their lead within the opening ten seconds and they would just continue to build on their advantage garnering a seven point lead by the 40th minute.

Sarsfields even managed to overcome a dismissal with Sean Harkness being shown a red card in the 46th minute, rather than let Brigids back into the game Sarsfields made an impressive statement only minutes later with Paul Crummey firing home the opening goal of the game.

Brigids would get a goal back themselves, and managed to get themselves within six points of Sarsfields entering into added time however David Mulqueen would score Sarsfield’s second goal of the day to ensure that they booked their place in the semi final where they will take on Ballyboden St Endas next.

Lucan Sarsfields manager Charlie Carter spoke on the overall performance of his side after the game.

“I suppose the first half was back and forth and there wasn’t much between us going in at half time.

‘We had to up our performance in the second half. We got talking to the boys at half time and we had a chat.

‘That third quarter we picked off some good scores. We were unfortunate to lose a man so we had to reshape it.

‘We got plenty of subs off the bench and I think they gave us great energy coming down the final stretch.”