Sarsfield’s ladies field three teams

Lucan Sarsfields are fielding three teams in the Junior Championships across different divisions

The ladies Junior Championship has kicked off with Lucan Sarsfields being one of many clubs involved in the proceedings. The club is fielding three teams across a variety of divisions.

The Junior D Championship kicked off their campaign with a game against Castleknock.

Unfortunately Sarsfields found themselves unable to contend with Castleknock throughout the first half of the game and found themselves unable to recover the scoreline. The final score of the fixture read 1-05 to 4-10.

Current acting head coach of the team Billy Egan described the fixture offering no excuses for his team and commented on his side’s match against St Annes this Wednesday evening.

“They played much better football than us. They were fast and fit. In the second half we improved a little and matched them a bit better but the damage had already been done in the first half.

‘We’re up in Bohernabreena on Wednesday and it’s do or die.

‘We trained hard last night and 220 girls were training.

‘We expect to go up and put up a good performance and if we play as well as we did in the second half last week we’ve no doubt we can get a result up there and go into the last round of the championship in a winner takes all against Crumlin.”

Egan pointed towards two key midfielders in the side being critical to the teams aspirations in the Championship this season. Athena Hannon and Clara Finn kept their team in the game against Castleknock and were a vital part of that second half revitalisation.

The Sarsfields Junior team in the Junior M championship fared better in their first game of the competition. They blitzed past St Peregrines by 4-09 to 0-02 in a game held at Blakestown.

They aren’t playing again until August 11th when they come up against St Marys Saggart. The Junior N team also won their opening game though through a technicality as St Brendans were unable to field a team, condeeding the game.

Egan spoke about how the ladies game has exploded at Sarsfields in recent years with numbers continuing to rise.

“I’m at it now, nearly 20 years up there, we only started the nursery less than 20 years ago and now we have some age groups where there are more girls playing than boys.

‘We have four adult teams, three minor ladies teams, three u16 teams, and four 15s teams.