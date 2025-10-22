Sarsfields seniors aiming to win first hurling title

LUCAN Sarsfields have reached the final of the Dublin Senior 1 Championship Final where they will be taking on Na Fianna next weekend.

While perhaps not the most favoured team coming into the tournament with the likes of Kilmacud Crokes and of course Na Fianna being the most talked about teams, Sarsfields were quietly confident of their chances having been on the periphery for the last few seasons, after a semi final placement last year, though they had not reached a final in 12 years.

They got their championship campaign off to an excellent start with an eleven point victory over Craobh Chiarain, though with Chiarain going on to finish bottom of their group on 0 points, it was not the best indicator of their potential this year.

That would come in their next game when they managed to beat Ballyboden St Endas at 12th Locke by a three point margin.

Further results would follow with heavy decisive wins against St Judes as well as Naomh Barrog that would pit them against Na Fianna in the final game of the group stages with both teams vying it out for top spot, both undefeated.

It was always going to be an extremely tough game against the All Ireland Champions but Lucan gave more than a positive account of themselves.

A goal from Paul Crummey alongside five points from Sean Harkness in the first half saw Lucan lead at the interval by 1-12 to 0-13.

Na Fianna would show their calibre in the second half and ultimately reverse the lead and would end up winning the game by four points.

Still the close nature of the contest showed that despite Na Fianna possessing the accolades and experience, Lucan were more than capable of competing with the team from Glasnevin.

The match is set to take place this coming Saturday in Parnell Park with a 7:15pm throw in.

We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website. You can find out more about which cookies we are using or switch them off in settings . Accept