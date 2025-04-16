School board extension plan and alterations to memorial building

THE Board of Management Loreto High School in Rathfarnham have lodged an application with South Dublin County Council for the demolition of the single storey lean-to roof within the courtyard.

Located on Grange Road, the plans include demolition of the single storey lean-to roof within the courtyard, replacement windows, localized fabric repairs to walls and roofs, addition of breathable internal wall insulation and alterations to the single and two storey ‘Memorial Buildings’, two ‘bay-window’.