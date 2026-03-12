School debate highlights the need to stamp out racism

THE final of a secondary school debate highlighting the need to stamp out racism was held at Kylemore College in Ballyfermot on Tuesday.

The final saw St Seton’s Secondary School on Le Fanu Road and hosts Kylemore College on the Kylemore Road in Ballyfermot go toe-to-toe.

The debate revolved around Ireland’s efforts to address racism in its multicultural society.

The competition falls under ‘Label Jars Not People’, events created by Gurteen Youth Project in Ballyfermot and intended to challenge racism in the community.

Gurteen Youth Project Chairman Gerry McCarthy noted the importance of allowing young people to express themselves and their thoughts, and to challenge racism where possible.

The chairman said: “We want to create a project to the community of Ballyfermot that captures and creates ways to express young people’s own visions, hopes and dreams for the future and challenging racism and stereotypes.

“Anyone that has seen news about the recent riots in Dublin and seen the destruction that was done to the lives of ordinary people going about their daily lives can only imagine the effect this has on children.

“It is important for us here in Ballyfermot that we show our solidarity compassion and care for the people here from other countries.

“It is also important for us to challenge racism wherever it appears to show our solidarity with refugees living here.”

The project is funded under the Erasmus + programme for two years and it connects with a number of the European youth goals in particular: Connecting EU with Youth, Equality of All Genders, Inclusive Societies, Information & Constructive Dialogue, Space and Participation for All Youth Organisations & European Programmes.

The EU Youth Strategy is the framework for EU youth policy cooperation for 2019-2027, based on the Council Resolution of November 26, 2018.

McCarthy noted that the EU strategy fosters youth participation in democratic life, supports social and civic engagement to ensure that all young people have the necessary resources to take part in society.

He added that the project undertaken by GYP and seen through the debate aims to change the way young people are portrayed in the media.

“Sometimes we only hear what is dictated to us from the powerful owners of these media – very often young people are portrayed negatively.

“They are portrayed as a problem, with issues that need to be resolved. we rarely hear the voices of the young people, in particular young people from working class communities…

“…The project is about ensuring that young people are seen as active citizens and are recognised as such.

“The aim of this project is to empower young people to use creative ways to express ideas and to communicate these to the wider community.”

“…The young people’s visions throughout this project are ambitious and inspiring and are full of hope and love.

“They want to become entrepreneurs, they are thinking of healthy successful futures full of opportunities and goals.

“They want to dispel the myth that every young person is racist.”