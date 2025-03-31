School plans proceed to tender stage

THE approval for Scoil Chrónáin’s new school building in Rathcoole to proceed to tender is a key milestone in the development of a new 16-classroom primary school and two Special Educational Needs (SEN) classrooms.

Local TD Emer Higgins, and Minister of State for eGovernment Digitalisation and Public Procurement who has worked closely with the school to advance this long-awaited project, described it as a major step forward that will bring much-needed relief to families in the area.

“I know how important this new school building is for the community, and I have been working with the school to push for progress over the last number of years.

‘This approval means we’re one step closer to getting shovels in the ground and delivering the modern school facilities that students, parents, and teachers in Rathcoole and nearby towns deserve.”

For those unfamiliar with the process, this approval is a crucial stage in delivering a new school building.

It means that the Department of Education has now given the green light to invite construction companies to bid for the project.

Once a suitable contractor is selected, the project will move into the final pre-construction phase before work begins on site.

Minister Higgins also praised the efforts of the school management, parents and community volunteers who have worked tirelessly to secure a new school building for Scoil Chrónáin and the Rathcoole Community.