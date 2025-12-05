Search
School principal ‘touched many young lives in a positive way’
Michael Murphy

School principal ‘touched many young lives in a positive way’

Echo StaffDecember 5, 2025 10:14 am

A former principal of a Jobstown school has been remembered as an absolute gentleman who “touched so many young lives in such a positive and meaningful way”.

Michael Murphy, who served as principal of Saint Thomas’ Senior National School, died “peacefully surrounded by his loving family” on Thursday, November 20.

Read More


Restorative justice programme for driver who ‘took a chance’

Tallaght

A MAN who “took a chance” by driving a car, which was rented by his former partner’s father, was ordered to do...

Driver uninsured is banned for four years

Tallaght

A MAN found in possession of cocaine at a garda station after he was arrested for driving without insurance was disqualified from...

Residents feel that they are not getting a response from gardai

Tallaght

Residents in Tallaght feel they are not being listened to by An Garda Síochána, as many are “not getting a response” when...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST