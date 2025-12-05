School principal ‘touched many young lives in a positive way’
A former principal of a Jobstown school has been remembered as an absolute gentleman who “touched so many young lives in such a positive and meaningful way”.
Michael Murphy, who served as principal of Saint Thomas’ Senior National School, died “peacefully surrounded by his loving family” on Thursday, November 20.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Restorative justice programme for driver who ‘took a chance’Tallaght
A MAN who “took a chance” by driving a car, which was rented by his former partner’s father, was ordered to do...
Driver uninsured is banned for four yearsTallaght
A MAN found in possession of cocaine at a garda station after he was arrested for driving without insurance was disqualified from...
Residents feel that they are not getting a response from gardaiTallaght
Residents in Tallaght feel they are not being listened to by An Garda Síochána, as many are “not getting a response” when...
AUTHOREcho Staff
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.