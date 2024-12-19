Scoil Aonghusa gets permission for new school extensions
PLANNING permission has been granted for new school extensions at Scoil Aonghusa junior and senior national schools in Balrothery.
The planning includes the construction of a new single-storey extension to the Junior National School to provide a new SEN suite comprising two classroom bases, a central activities space, shower & WC facilities, ancillary spaces and a new external play.
Proposals also include for-two storey extension to the Senior National School comprising three en-suite new mainstream classrooms and two resource rooms.
Plans allow for a remodelled car park increasing the number of car spaces from 35 to 45 and associated site works.