Scoil Aonghusa gets permission for new school extensions
Scoil Aonghusa in Balrothery

Echo StaffDecember 19, 2024 9:30 am

PLANNING permission has been granted for new school extensions at Scoil Aonghusa junior and senior national schools in Balrothery.

The planning includes the construction of a new single-storey extension to the Junior National School to provide a new SEN suite comprising two classroom bases, a central activities space, shower & WC facilities, ancillary spaces and a new external play.

Proposals also include for-two storey extension to the Senior National School comprising three en-suite new mainstream classrooms and two resource rooms.

Plans allow for a remodelled car park increasing the number of car spaces from 35 to 45 and associated site works.

