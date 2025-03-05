Seachtain na Gaeilge: Festival is officially launched

Cllr Liona O’Toole, Bernard Dunne (Patron for Seachtain na Gaeilge), Ciarán Ó Feinneadha, Library staff and Brian Ó Gaibhín (Áras Chrónáin) drop in on the NCL knitting club the launch of Seachtain na Gaeilge 2025 in North Clondalkin Library

Festival is officially launched with organisers running ‘wonderful events’ in the county from March 1-17

South Dublin County Council (SDCC) and South Dublin Libraries in partnership with Áras Chrónáin are delighted to bring you this year’s Seachtain na Gaeilge Átha Cliath Theas (SnaGÁCT).

SnaGÁCT festival was launched officially on 24 February at North Clondalkin Library by Cllr Liona O’ Toole joined by Bernard Dunne, patron of this year’s festival and Gaeilge365 Ambassador Ciarán Ó Feinneadha of Na Gaeil Óga.

They were joined by pupils from St Peter Apostle Senior National School. The programme will run from 1– 17 March.

This year’s packed calendar has events for everyone and to suit all ages, including a great gig with Kíla on Saturday 8 March, Céilí Mór on 16 March, many workshops from art to music, and of course coffee mornings throughout the county.

Don’t forget to improve your cúpla focal in a fun way at spoken Irish classes and intensive courses in Irish at the many Libraries throughout the county and Áras Chrónáin in the heart of Clondalkin village.

SDCC is proud to support Seachtain na Gaeilge and is leading the way in promoting the campaign ‘Gaeilge le Chéile’ by creating more opportunities and encouraging people to use and speak Irish every day, starting with the simple phrases like ‘Go raibh maith agat’ and ‘Slán, and using the theme Everyday, Everywhere with Everyone.

Speaking at the launch, Cllr O’ Toole said :

“We are also proud to support the campaign “Gaeilge le Chéile” by creating and encouraging more opportunities to use Irish every day, everywhere and with everyone.

“Everyone is welcome, and it’s a good chance for people like me to try out a few words!

“Why not visit one of Seachtain na Gaeilge’s many coffee mornings and try out simple phrases like ‘Go raibh maith agat’ and ‘Slán’. We aim to promote Irish as a living language and invite you all to engage in this year’s wonderful programme.”

This year’s Patrún SnaGÁCT, Bernard Dunne, was delighted to launch the event along with Cllr O’ Toole and said: “There are so many wonderful events being organised throughout South Dublin County this year.

“I would like to thank everyone who helped in putting together the calendar. It is a great opportunity for us all to use more spoken Irish.”