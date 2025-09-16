Seeking permission for 20 new apartments to be developed on Ballyowen vacant lot

Planning permission is being sought for 20 new apartments on a vacant lot in Ballyowen in Lucan.

The proposed development is for a 3-5 storey building comprising of seven one-bed apartments, 12 two-bed apartments and one three-bed apartment, at Larkfield Square off Ballyowen Road, with balconies and/or private terraces provided for all apartments on north, south and west elevations.

The development will also include 46 bicycle-parking spaces, and secure cycle-parking spaces provided at ground-floor level of the building to serve the residential units. Alterations are proposed to the existing car-parking to provide a total of 21 car-parking spaces for the apartment units, comprising 17 spaces allocated to the west and realignment of four existing spaces to the south, including one accessible parking space.

The development also proposes provision of communal open space at ground-floor level, and includes foul and surface water drainage, communal open space, landscaping, bin store, boundary treatment, site lighting, green roofs, PV panels at roof level and all associated site works.

The closing date for third-party submissions regarding this proposed development on the South Dublin County Council planning portal is Wednesday, October 1.

A decision is expected from the planning authority by Wednesday, October 22.