September Sports Star of the Month: Derek Tohill
WATCH:
Derek Tohill was named the overall national rallycross champion for 2025 and has already started the 2026 season with a big performance at Mondello Park at the start of October.
The win this year was his ninth Irish title in a row and Tohill will be aiming to secure a decade worth of titles in 2026.
AUTHOREcho Staff
