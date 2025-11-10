Search

September Sports Star of the Month: Derek Tohill

Echo StaffNovember 10, 2025 1:20 pm

WATCH:

Derek Tohill was named the overall national rallycross champion for 2025 and has already started the 2026 season with a big performance at Mondello Park at the start of October.

The win this year was his ninth Irish title in a row and Tohill will be aiming to secure a decade worth of titles in 2026.

Read More


Supermarket chain pushes for changes to Cuckoo’s Nest plans

Videos

WATCH: TESCO Ireland has applied to South Dublin County Council for alterations to an approved planning permission at The Cuckoo’s Nest on...

No enthusiasm for kerbs at Bawnogue turn

Videos

WATCH: The infamous Bawnogue junction added another chapter to its story on Thursday when a minibus got stuck attempting the turn. The...

The new intergenerational centre in Tymon Park will open later this month

Videos

WATCH: New coffee shops will open in two south Dublin parks later this September. It marks the long-awaited completion of significant projects...

Council to take over ‘direct responsibility’ on pool works

Videos

WATCH: The council have now taken over “direct responsibility” for works to complete the Lucan pool facilities. Chief executive Colm Ward confirmed...
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST