Series of theft charges involving woman (46)

A PROBATION report was ordered for a woman involved in a series of theft charges.

Jackie Keane (46), Foxford Court, Ballyowen Lane, Lucan, appeared before Blanchardstown District Court, facing multiple charges of theft and under the misuse of drugs act.

The court heard that among the offences listed was on August 10, 2018, Ms Keane was stopped by security at a Tesco in Clondalkin with €85 of goods concealed under a buggy.

On November 2, 2018, the accused was observed by gardai in a car park at washing machines at Ballyowen Castle with a hammer, crowbar and balaclava discovered in her car.

The accused was also charged with theft of €40 worth of goods from a Dunnes in Liffey Valley on August 29, 2018, and €11 from a Lidl in Ballyowen on April 26, 2019.

Gardai searched the accused in the vicinity of Ballyowen Lane on two occasions in 2020, discovering a small amount of cocaine to the value of €20 on her each time.

On June 12, 2018, gardai searched a car Ms Keane was driving at Ballyowen Road, Lucan, and discovered a large kitchen knife in the glove box, and two charity collection permits on the passenger seat.

Subsequent enquiries with the charity named on the leaflets found they knew nothing of about this collection.

Defence counsel said his client had been suffering with a “serious addiction” at the time of the offences but has since undergone a “change in behaviour” and it was evident she is not using anymore.

The court heard Ms Keane is a mother of four whose “life fell apart” when she fell into chronic cocaine addiction in 2017 but that she has successfully battled back and is now two years sober and undergone treatment.

A letter of support was provided to the court from Cluan Mhuire treatment centre.

During her addiction, the court heard Tusla got involved but Ms Keane has her kids back, arrears on the mortgage are now back in order.

She has gone to college and “completely transitioned” and hasn’t come to garda attention since.

Judge Áine Clancy acknowledged that there was a “lot of matters” but appreciated some of the charges extend to “antiquity 2018.”

Of most concern was the “large kitchen knife and balaclava.”

Judge Clancy ordered a probation report to come back to Blanchardstown District Court on February 11 for finalisation.

Funded by the Local Courts Reporting Scheme