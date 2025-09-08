Shamrock Rovers renews its ticketing partnership

Ross Cullinane, Head of Business Operations for Shamrock Rovers FC and Ann Marie Guinan, Chief Marketing Officer at Future Ticketing, renewed the partnership at Shamrock Rovers’ 4-0 win over Ballkani in the UEFA Conference League, third Qualifying Round

Ticketing software and services provider Future Ticketing has announced a renewal of its partnership with Shamrock Rovers.

The multi-year deal between the industry leader in digital ticketing and the Republic of Ireland’s most successful football club extends a mutually productive relationship which is already nearly a decade old.

Shamrock Rovers FC’s commitment to continuous improvement inspired its original link-up with Future Ticketing, a pioneer in the provision of online ticketing in Irish football.

Future Ticketing has supported Shamrock Rovers in achieving key data and ticketing objectives, from meeting the complex requirements of European football ticketing and facilitating the Return to Football in 2020, to enabling the planning for a new family-focused North Stand at Tallaght Stadium informed by a deep understanding of the club’s demographics.

Ann Marie Guinan, Chief Marketing Officer, Future Ticketing, recalled how Shamrock Rovers first required a new, flexible ticketing system nine years ago which was capable of fulfilling a range of demands.

“We were delighted to work with Rovers to improve the fan experience, deliver quick and easy digital ticket sales and allow instant access to revenue.

‘We have helped the club automate its workload and the development of the bespoke Shamrock Rovers Digital Ticket App was a real breakthrough in ensuring that the seamless digital transformation coincided with enhanced fan loyalty,” said Guinan.

“As befits the most decorated club in the League of Ireland, Shamrock Rovers is a regular participant in European competitions and we have been privileged to assist the Hoops hosting many prestigious fixtures.

“Shamrock Rovers were early adopters of another piece of game changing Future Ticketing technology, Dashboard Connect, which allows the club to host both home and away ticket sales, prioritising loyal fans and guaranteeing ticket holder visibility in a GDPR compliant manner.”

Ross Cullinane, Head of Business Operations, Shamrock Rovers, said: “Since 2016, Future Ticketing has been a key strategic partner for Shamrock Rovers, supporting us through a period of sustained growth.

From record attendances at Tallaght Stadium to major European fixtures, Future Ticketing’s technology has allowed us to scale