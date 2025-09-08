Search
Dog poop fines hit a new low for the blind or vision-impaired
Picking up poop is good for everyone’s health, especially the children and vision-impaired

Dog poop fines hit a new low for the blind or vision-impaired

Ellen GoughSeptember 8, 2025 10:11 am

Just one fine was issued by the council in south Dublin for not scooping the poop last year.

Data gathered by Vision Ireland has revealed that just 48 dog-fouling fines were issued by Local Authorities in 2024.

