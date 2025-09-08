Explore cutting-edge technology and innovation in your library
Brand new ‘maker spaces’ have launched at two South Dublin libraries this August.
The Cruthú Maker Spaces were launched in Tallaght Library on Friday, August 8, and at Ballyroan Library on Monday, August 18.
AUTHOREllen Gough
