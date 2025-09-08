Search
At the launch of NCL Maker Space Launch Photo by Ben Ryan

Explore cutting-edge technology and innovation in your library

Ellen GoughSeptember 8, 2025 10:16 am

Brand new ‘maker spaces’ have launched at two South Dublin libraries this August.

The Cruthú Maker Spaces were launched in Tallaght Library on Friday, August 8, and at Ballyroan Library on Monday, August 18.

