Plans turned down for three-storey credit union office building by ‘reason of scale

THE construction of a three-storey office building in Ballydowd by Lucan District Credit Union Ltd has been refused planning permission by South Dublin County Council.

Located at The Laurels in Ballydowd, the plans included the demolition of a disused bungalow, unoccupied for about eight years and in advanced disrepair with the replacement by the construction of a new three-storey office building and ancillaries comprising site development works, soft landscaping, cycle and car-parking areas with EV charging points

In making its decision, the local authority said: “The proposed development by reason of its scale, height, siting, massing and proximity to site boundaries, would fail to integrate well into the area, would detract from its existing residential character, and would injure the residential amenity of adjoining properties by reason of visual obtrusion and overbearing visual impact.

It is considered that a three-storey building could be accomodated on this site but not with the combination of factors listed above that afflict the present design.

The proposed development would therefore be contrary to the ‘RES’ zoning objective and the proper planning and sustainable development of the area”.

The council also went on to say that the proposed development would be contrary to Policy NCBH24 and its relevant objectives to encourage the reuse and adaptation of older vacant and derelict buildings as a key component of promoting sustainable development and the applicant has failed to provide appropriate plans and particulars in relation to: (a) public realm / landscaping and trees (b) green infrastructure proposals and calculations (c) access, transport and parking.