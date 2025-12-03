‘Shocking figures’ as over 26,000 people waiting on diagnostic scans

OVER 26,000 people were waiting on diagnostic scans in Tallaght University Hospital at the end of Q2 this year. TD Seán Crowe (SF) has called for a new national plan to tackle waiting lists in a “crisis” that is “getting worse.”

He made his comments after figures from the HSE revealed that 26,649 people were waiting on diagnostic scans in Tallaght University Hospital at the end of Q2 this year, with 6,176 of this figure waiting for longer than 18 months.