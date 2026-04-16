Signage to enhance visibility of €16m innovation centre

PLANS for signage to enhance the visibility of the €16m innovation centre Work IQ in Tallaght, have been lodged with South Dublin County Council.

When it opened in 2024, the council passed over the centre to Oxford Innovation to attract and support new businesses to the area.

Today the centre accommodates about 60 businesses and hosts a variety of workshop innovation events throughout the year.

Plans lodged by Oxford Innovation Ireland Ltd seek permission to add exterior signage to the building “enhancing the visibility of the location to the general public and any perspective customers.”

According to plans, the signage proposal is non-illuminate, with a size of 3,000mm by 1,129mm and the management team in WorkIQ will be responsible for its upkeep.

The signage will be 20mm PVC letters bonded to the building surface using Tech 7 bonding and double sided adhesive.

Oxford Innovation say the proposed increase in letter height from the prescribed 400 mm maximum to 1129mm is “necessary to ensure appropriate visibility and proportionality relative to the scale” of the WorkIQ Innovation Quarter building.

“Given the building’s substantial facade and its setback position from Belgard Square North, smaller lettering would not achieve adequate legibility from the adjacent roadway or pedestrian approaches,” say the plans.

“The larger 1129mm letters are designed to maintain visual balance with the building’s architectural proportions while providing clear identification for visitors and clients approaching from distance.

As WorkIQ functions as a landmark innovation and enterprise hub accommodating multiple businesses, its signage must perform a wayfinding role that reflects its civic and commercial significance within the Tallaght Innovation Quarter.”

The purpose-built facility is located on land owned by South Dublin County Council and situated close to The Square and Tallaght University Hospital.

Work IQ is a key part of the Innovation Quarter Tallaght being developed by the council that also includes a new cost rental apartment scheme.