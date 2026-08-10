SÍOL programme is rolled out locally

SOUTH DUBLIN County Council (SDCC) is currently in the process of identifying eligible projects within Clondalkin and Tallaght for the SÍOL Programme to provide funding for infrastructure in disadvantaged areas.

The SÍOL programme, launched by Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht Dara Calleary TD, aims to improve the lives of Clondalkin communities, including Moorfield, Clondalkin Cappaghmore, and Clondalkin Rowlagh.

The programme – SÍOL, ‘seed’ in English, stands for Scéim Infheistíochta ag Obair Le Chéile, and this translates to the ‘Working Together Investment Scheme.’

SÍOL, in its first year, is also being rolled out in a select few areas of Tallaght, including Jobstown, Kiltipper and Killinardan.

SDCC is calling for those involved with projects within these areas of the county to apply, if eligible, before August 12.

Eligible projects include community safety projects, public realm works, projects to support health and wellbeing initiatives, and projects that support access to education and training in community settings.

Proposed projects must be ready to commence on approval with landowner consents and planning permission in place at time of application.

A total of €5 million has been assigned to the programme for 2026 which will support these six disadvantaged areas in South Dublin as well as several others around the country.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

TAGS ClondalkinTallaght