Sodexo form partnership with acclaimed chef Anna

Sodexo UK and Ireland has announced a new culinary partnership with acclaimed chef, restaurateur and television personality Anna Haugh, as it continues to invest in culinary excellence and innovation across the one million meals it serves every day.

Through the partnership, Anna will collaborate closely with Sodexo’s culinary leadership team bringing her expertise to support chef development, inspire new ideas, and help shape the distinctive food experiences its frontline teams deliver every day for clients and consumers.

In addition to supporting in developing new exciting dishes and menus, Anna will also participate in client events and chef takeovers, host curated stakeholder dinners and contribute to filmed and digital content showcasing the depth of talent and creativity across Sodexo’s culinary community.

Anna also played a prominent role in Sodexo’s flagship global Cook for Change competition, serving as a guest judge at the Grand Finale in London in March 2026.

The event brought together Sodexo chefs from around the world to create innovative, sustainable dishes that deliver both exceptional taste and minimise environmental impact – reflecting Sodexo’s focus on responsible sourcing, reducing food waste and promoting healthier choices.

The partnership forms part of Sodexo’s wider commitment to strengthening its culinary offer, supporting its chefs and continuing to evolve its food experiences in response to changing consumer expectations.

Jean Renton, CEO, Sodexo UK & Ireland, said: “We are delighted to welcome Anna as a partner to Sodexo serving our business and industry clients in the UK, and across Ireland too.

Her talent, creativity and passion for ingredients and provenance align strongly with our own values, and she will play an important role in inspiring our teams and supporting the continued evolution of our food offer.

“Our chefs serve one million meals every day across the UK and Ireland, and this partnership reflects our commitment to investing in culinary talent, innovation and sustainable practices that deliver exceptional food experiences for our clients and their customers.”

Anna Haugh from Old Bawn in Tallaght said: “Partnering with Sodexo means we can collaborate on ideas that make a real difference.

‘From supporting their chefs, contributing to menu development and being part of Cook for Change, I’m looking forward to our work together and the difference we can make.”

“The partnership reinforces Sodexo’s continued focus on culinary leadership, innovation and sustainability, and its commitment to delivering high-quality food experiences across the UK and Ireland.

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