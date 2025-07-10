Search
Solar compactors to replace open bins in bid to combat seagull scourge

Ellen GoughJuly 10, 2025 10:41 am

A number of bins on the Ballyfermot Road will be replaced with solar compactor bins over the coming weeks to prevent seagulls from scattering food waste across the street.

Dublin City Council’s waste management teams will replace open bins on the Ballyfermot Road to prevent access by seagulls “in the coming weeks” following a request from Cllr Daithí Doolin.

